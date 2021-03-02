Sign up
Photo 2516
Three was an amazing treat
I was photographing one blue wren when another stopped by - and then a third one did. All in a minute! I was a bit excited :)
2nd March 2021
2nd Mar 21
Denise Wood
ace
@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
2836
photos
207
followers
99
following
2509
2510
2511
2512
2513
2514
2515
2516
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
2nd March 2021 4:24pm
birds
,
australia
,
three
,
blue-wren
Babs
ace
Wow how exciting, maybe they are out on a bachelor night
March 2nd, 2021
