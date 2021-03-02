Previous
Three was an amazing treat by gilbertwood
Three was an amazing treat

I was photographing one blue wren when another stopped by - and then a third one did. All in a minute! I was a bit excited :)
2nd March 2021

Denise Wood

Wow how exciting, maybe they are out on a bachelor night
March 2nd, 2021  
