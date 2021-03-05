Previous
Fantail in the she-oak rubble by gilbertwood
Photo 2517

Fantail in the she-oak rubble

This little fantail was flitting around my feet today as I was trying to capture other birds, so I had to take his photo :)
5th March 2021 5th Mar 21

Denise Wood

