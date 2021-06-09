Sign up
Photo 2571
Wet, windy & wild
Sums up our weather today!
9th June 2021
9th Jun 21
Denise Wood
ace
@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
2894
photos
199
followers
98
following
Photo Details
Views
8
8
Comments
1
1
Fav's
1
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
9th June 2021 1:46pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sea
,
weather
,
ocean
,
wave
,
breakwater
KV
ace
Stunning action and lovely color... hope you stayed dry getting this shot.
June 9th, 2021
