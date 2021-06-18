Sign up
Photo 2577
Storms all around
The past few days have seen clouds roll around and a few showers falling here. This is looking up the Hopkins river from the mouth.
18th June 2021
18th Jun 21
Denise Wood
ace
@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
Views
14
Comments
4
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
16th June 2021 4:48pm
sky
,
clouds
,
river
,
storms
Poppo Livy
ace
Lovely stormy capture Denise
June 18th, 2021
Annie D
ace
beautiful
June 18th, 2021
Lou Ann
ace
Looks to be a calm river. This is a lovely scene.
June 18th, 2021
judith deacon
ace
Cracking shot Denise.
June 18th, 2021
