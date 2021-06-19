Sign up
Photo 2578
One's back!
I'm very happy to report that one whale has returned to our "nursery" beach, and has been here all week. After no whale visitors last year (I'm sure they knew about coved!) it was a delight to see one today.
19th June 2021
19th Jun 21
Denise Wood
ace
@gilbertwood
Tags
beach
,
ocean
,
whale
,
warrnambool
,
southern-right-whale
