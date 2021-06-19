Previous
One's back! by gilbertwood
One's back!

I'm very happy to report that one whale has returned to our "nursery" beach, and has been here all week. After no whale visitors last year (I'm sure they knew about coved!) it was a delight to see one today.
19th June 2021 19th Jun 21

Denise Wood

