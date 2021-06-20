Previous
Next
The bonus of whale watching by gilbertwood
Photo 2579

The bonus of whale watching

Yesterday while whale watching I had to dodge showers - but was happy to get a bit wet when such a bright rainbow formed on the ocean. Now just to get a shot of the whale and rainbow together!!
20th June 2021 20th Jun 21

Denise Wood

ace
@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
706% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Babs ace
Wow, excellent double rainbow.
June 20th, 2021  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
wow what a capture
June 20th, 2021  
Sue Cooper ace
Wow! That’s awesome. Fav.
June 20th, 2021  
Rob Z ace
Oh yes - a whale breaching right in the middle of the rainbow - please......!!!!!
June 20th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise