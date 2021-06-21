Previous
One degree of madness! by gilbertwood
One degree of madness!

Despite the temperature being only 1F (-17C) I headed out to the whale area where I saw the morning sun rising on our shortest day. But what took my eye was the mist/fog rising up along the coast line. As for the magpie - that's tomorrow's story :)
21st June 2021 21st Jun 21

leggzy
Brrrrrr! You are brave taking on such a cold morning....well woth the effort though as its a beautiful shot.
June 21st, 2021  
