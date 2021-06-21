Sign up
Photo 2580
One degree of madness!
Despite the temperature being only 1F (-17C) I headed out to the whale area where I saw the morning sun rising on our shortest day. But what took my eye was the mist/fog rising up along the coast line. As for the magpie - that's tomorrow's story :)
21st June 2021
21st Jun 21
1
1
Denise Wood
ace
@gilbertwood
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
21st June 2021 9:09am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
coast
,
fog
,
sunrise
,
mist
,
winter-solstice
,
shortest-day
leggzy
Brrrrrr! You are brave taking on such a cold morning....well woth the effort though as its a beautiful shot.
June 21st, 2021
