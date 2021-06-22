Previous
Magpies heralding in the sunrise. by gilbertwood
Photo 2581

Magpies heralding in the sunrise.

It was a delight to have 4 magpies accompany me at the lookout yesterday in the freezing conditions. And their singing was beautiful :) I wish I had videoed it.
22nd June 2021 22nd Jun 21

Denise Wood

@gilbertwood
Annie D ace
oh this so made me smile - how delightful :)
June 22nd, 2021  
