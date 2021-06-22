Sign up
Photo 2581
Magpies heralding in the sunrise.
It was a delight to have 4 magpies accompany me at the lookout yesterday in the freezing conditions. And their singing was beautiful :) I wish I had videoed it.
22nd June 2021
22nd Jun 21
Denise Wood
ace
@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
2905
photos
200
followers
98
following
Tags
birds
sea
beach
ocean
magpies
lookout
Annie D
ace
oh this so made me smile - how delightful :)
June 22nd, 2021
