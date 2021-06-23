Previous
The neighbour's house by gilbertwood
Photo 2582

The neighbour's house

Yesterday I spied a red sky in the morning so popped over to the park to capture it. I was disappointed with the photos, but when I turned around and saw this reflection, it put a smile on my face for the day :)
Denise Wood

Annie D ace
amazing reflections
June 23rd, 2021  
