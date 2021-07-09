Previous
Mother and calf by gilbertwood
Photo 2591

Mother and calf

I'm happy to report that the southern right whale has had her calf and is rolling around close to our coast line.
9th July 2021 9th Jul 21

Denise Wood

Jesika
Wonderful- that she’s had her calf, that you have seen them and most of all that they exist!
July 9th, 2021  
Diana ace
Wonderful news and such a great sighting!
July 9th, 2021  
