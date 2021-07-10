Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2592
My four friends returned for the sunset
You may remember a photo I posted about two weeks ago of the singing magpies at sunrise on the whale viewing platform. Last night it was a delight to see that they are still around and posed on the fence posts at sunset :)
10th July 2021
10th Jul 21
5
7
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Denise Wood
ace
@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
2916
photos
196
followers
98
following
710% complete
View this month »
2585
2586
2587
2588
2589
2590
2591
2592
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
5
Fav's
7
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
9th July 2021 6:47pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
sunset
,
birds
,
posts
,
magpie
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a delightful silhouette of the birds against the beautiful sunset colour s -- fav
July 10th, 2021
Lou Ann
ace
Just perfect!
July 10th, 2021
Poppo Livy
ace
I can hear them carolling from here Denise
July 10th, 2021
leggzy
Wow, stunning capture & how perfect that all 4 sat on the 4 posts
July 10th, 2021
Peter Dulis
ace
i like it
July 10th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close