My four friends returned for the sunset by gilbertwood
Photo 2592

My four friends returned for the sunset

You may remember a photo I posted about two weeks ago of the singing magpies at sunrise on the whale viewing platform. Last night it was a delight to see that they are still around and posed on the fence posts at sunset :)
10th July 2021

Denise Wood

@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
Beryl Lloyd
Such a delightful silhouette of the birds against the beautiful sunset colour s -- fav
July 10th, 2021  
Lou Ann
Just perfect!
July 10th, 2021  
Poppo Livy
I can hear them carolling from here Denise
July 10th, 2021  
leggzy
Wow, stunning capture & how perfect that all 4 sat on the 4 posts
July 10th, 2021  
Peter Dulis
i like it
July 10th, 2021  
