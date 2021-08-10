Previous
Beauty out my window by gilbertwood
Beauty out my window

My protea plant has grown well beside my front window and now the New Holland honeyeaters are enjoying it - and I can inside to capture this through the window :)
Denise Wood

@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
Lee-Ann
Fantastic capture. Fav
August 10th, 2021  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A delightful capture - fav
August 10th, 2021  
