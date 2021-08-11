Previous
Next
No picnic today by gilbertwood
Photo 2622

No picnic today

A very wet windy day today - no dining outside :)
11th August 2021 11th Aug 21

Denise Wood

ace
@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
718% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
But lovely reflections in the puddle !
August 11th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise