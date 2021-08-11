Sign up
Photo 2622
No picnic today
A very wet windy day today - no dining outside :)
11th August 2021
11th Aug 21
1
0
Denise Wood
ace
@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
2951
photos
198
followers
99
following
718% complete
2615
2616
2617
2618
2619
2620
2621
2622
327
2618
328
2619
329
2620
2621
2622
Views
12
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
7th August 2021 1:10pm
rain
wet
table
puddle
Beryl Lloyd
ace
But lovely reflections in the puddle !
August 11th, 2021
