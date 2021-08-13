Sign up
Photo 2623
Diving?
This lorikeet looked like it was about to dive off the feeder :)
13th August 2021
13th Aug 21
Denise Wood
ace
@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
Photo Details
Views
18
Comments: 5
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
11th August 2021 4:59pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
australia
,
lorikeet
Peter Dulis
ace
Cute
August 13th, 2021
Carole Sandford
ace
One, two, three ….. I can’t jump!
Lovely capture & great colours!
August 13th, 2021
howaussie
ace
Great shot, the colour and the action. You took me back, I used to live in Gippsland..
August 13th, 2021
Lou Ann
ace
What a fabulous capture!
August 13th, 2021
PhotoCrazy
ace
Nice capture!
August 13th, 2021
Lovely capture & great colours!