Photo 2624
Enjoying mummy's birthday cake
Rafferty & Sullivan don't eat a lot of sweet food so when they were given some cake yesterday they thoroughly loved it :)
14th August 2021
14th Aug 21
Denise Wood
ace
@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
2953
photos
199
followers
99
following
718% complete
Tags
cake
,
boys
,
grandson
,
birthday-cake
Babs
ace
They really seem to be enjoying helping Mummy eat her birthday cake
August 14th, 2021
