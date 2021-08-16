Sign up
Photo 2626
A wild day
Rough seas, big swells and strong winds make for an entertaining day down at our breakwater!
16th August 2021
16th Aug 21
Denise Wood
ace
@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
16th August 2021 2:31pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sea
,
ocean
,
waves
,
breakwater
,
warrnambool
Maggiemae
ace
Its a real Pooooff, great catch! fav
August 16th, 2021
