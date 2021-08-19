Previous
Next
Nestled in the yellow by gilbertwood
Photo 2628

Nestled in the yellow

Luckily spotted these two blue wrens sitting in the lichen covered bush today :)
19th August 2021 19th Aug 21

Denise Wood

ace
@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
720% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Wylie ace
Aw, how sweet! some of my favourite birds!
August 19th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise