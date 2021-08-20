Sign up
Photo 2629
Whale watching
I always love seeing the whales near the surfers - but the distance is quite large in this shot. Other years the surfers just lay on their boards as the whales pass by so close.
20th August 2021
20th Aug 21
0
0
Denise Wood
ace
@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
2958
photos
199
followers
99
following
720% complete
View this month »
2622
2623
2624
2625
2626
2627
2628
2629
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
15th August 2021 1:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sea
,
ocean
,
whale
,
surfer
