Previous
Next
Whale watching by gilbertwood
Photo 2629

Whale watching

I always love seeing the whales near the surfers - but the distance is quite large in this shot. Other years the surfers just lay on their boards as the whales pass by so close.
20th August 2021 20th Aug 21

Denise Wood

ace
@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
720% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise