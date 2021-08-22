Previous
This morning's moon set by gilbertwood
Photo 2631

This morning's moon set

Such a clear morning with a bright moon, I had to pop down to the beach to watch it set. I wasn't disappointed.
22nd August 2021 22nd Aug 21

Denise Wood

@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
Lou Ann ace
Just so beautiful and so calming. This would be incredible printed on canvas!
August 22nd, 2021  
