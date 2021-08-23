Previous
Next
Time to head home by gilbertwood
Photo 2632

Time to head home

These surfers were calling it quits as the sun was setting and a storm rolling in. It was very impressive to be down an the beach watching this.
23rd August 2021 23rd Aug 21

Denise Wood

ace
@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
721% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Maggiemae ace
Wonderful light on the curling waves! Great camera settings! fav
August 23rd, 2021  
Lee-Ann
Beautiful capture.
August 23rd, 2021  
Peter ace
Lovely image Denise you have captured the dramatic conditions perfectly, Fav:)
August 23rd, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise