Photo 2632
Time to head home
These surfers were calling it quits as the sun was setting and a storm rolling in. It was very impressive to be down an the beach watching this.
23rd August 2021
23rd Aug 21
3
2
Denise Wood
ace
@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
2961
photos
198
followers
99
following
721% complete
Tags
sea
,
beach
,
ocean
,
waves
,
clouds
,
storm
Maggiemae
ace
Wonderful light on the curling waves! Great camera settings! fav
August 23rd, 2021
Lee-Ann
Beautiful capture.
August 23rd, 2021
Peter
ace
Lovely image Denise you have captured the dramatic conditions perfectly, Fav:)
August 23rd, 2021
