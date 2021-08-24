Previous
A whale in the bay by gilbertwood
Photo 2633

A whale in the bay

It was a delight to see the whale and calf in the bay at the weekend - she is spending a lot of time moving 3-4 kms along the coast.
24th August 2021 24th Aug 21

Denise Wood

@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
judith deacon ace
How exciting!
August 24th, 2021  
Wylie ace
Wonderful to see!
August 24th, 2021  
Babs ace
How exciting to see them so close to the shore
August 24th, 2021  
Beryl Lloyd ace
How exiting !
August 24th, 2021  
