Photo 2633
A whale in the bay
It was a delight to see the whale and calf in the bay at the weekend - she is spending a lot of time moving 3-4 kms along the coast.
24th August 2021
24th Aug 21
4
0
Denise Wood
ace
@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
2962
photos
199
followers
99
following
721% complete
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
22nd August 2021 3:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bay
,
whale
,
warrnambool
judith deacon
ace
How exciting!
August 24th, 2021
Wylie
ace
Wonderful to see!
August 24th, 2021
Babs
ace
How exciting to see them so close to the shore
August 24th, 2021
Beryl Lloyd
ace
How exiting !
August 24th, 2021
