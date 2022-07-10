Sign up
Photo 2776
A rewarding rainbow
Yesterday I heard reports of a whale in the bay so headed down and was greeted with this rainbow. It was a delight to see - and yes there was a whale but way out!
10th July 2022
10th Jul 22
Denise Wood
@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
2776
photos
183
followers
95
following
ocean
clouds
rainbow
