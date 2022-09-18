Sign up
Photo 2784
Friendly cocky
The cockatoos coming to my bird feeder are not so afraid of me now and i can get very close to this one in particular :)
18th September 2022
18th Sep 22
Denise Wood
@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
Views
11
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
14th September 2022 9:12am
Tags
bird
,
backyard
,
australia
,
cockatoo
Annie D
ace
Gorgeous light through the feathers - they are such cheeky birds - I love them even though they make such a mess when the neighbours mandarins are fruiting.
September 18th, 2022
Peter
ace
Beautifully captured in lovely detail and colours Denise:)
September 18th, 2022
