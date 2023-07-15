Sign up
Photo 2791
Just calling in
A quick pop in, just like this cockatoo who called in to see his friends at the feeder. Hope everyone is well :)
15th July 2023
15th Jul 23
Denise Wood
@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
3
365
Canon EOS 80D
15th July 2023 10:35am
birds
cockatoo
