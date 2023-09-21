Previous
Double security by gilbertwood
Photo 2792

Double security

Couldn't resist this shot at the back of the place where I volunteer! The kestrel was happily perched on the camera - and I luckily had the camera in my car :)
21st September 2023 21st Sep 23

Denise Wood

@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
Lou Ann ace
Love this! And your title. 😊
September 21st, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So good to see you here on 365 again - I hope this is the 1st of many ! A super shot- and a great title ! fav
September 21st, 2023  
Islandgirl ace
Oh my what a cute shot and title!
Nice to see you posting again Denise!
September 21st, 2023  
Linda Godwin
Beautiful bird found a perch just to show off to you
September 21st, 2023  
Phil Sandford ace
Briliant
September 21st, 2023  
