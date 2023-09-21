Sign up
Previous
Photo 2792
Double security
Couldn't resist this shot at the back of the place where I volunteer! The kestrel was happily perched on the camera - and I luckily had the camera in my car :)
21st September 2023
21st Sep 23
5
4
Denise Wood
@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
5
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
4th September 2023 10:48am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
camera
,
bird
,
security
Lou Ann
ace
Love this! And your title. 😊
September 21st, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So good to see you here on 365 again - I hope this is the 1st of many ! A super shot- and a great title ! fav
September 21st, 2023
Islandgirl
ace
Oh my what a cute shot and title!
Nice to see you posting again Denise!
September 21st, 2023
Linda Godwin
Beautiful bird found a perch just to show off to you
September 21st, 2023
Phil Sandford
ace
Briliant
September 21st, 2023
