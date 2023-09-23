Previous
And now onto duties where he is needed! by gilbertwood
Photo 2793

And now onto duties where he is needed!

The kestral moved onto a neighbouring building the following week where his surveillance duties were required :)
23rd September 2023 23rd Sep 23

Denise Wood

@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
765% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise