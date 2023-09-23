Sign up
Previous
Photo 2793
And now onto duties where he is needed!
The kestral moved onto a neighbouring building the following week where his surveillance duties were required :)
23rd September 2023
23rd Sep 23
Denise Wood
@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
Tags
bird
,
security
,
kesral
