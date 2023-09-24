A VERY windy day!

Thankyou everyone for making me feel so welcome here on 365 although I don't post very often. It just goes to show what a fabulous site this is. I know a lot of you enjoy the brolly girl antics, so I thought I'd share one from last week. We haven't been together for about 6 months so finally we were all home and set out for a day lookng for canola fields. What we didn't count on was the strength of the wind all day! This is what we were up against at Mt Elephant. I couldn't join the girls as the wind was too strong for the tripod.