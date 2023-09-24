Previous
A VERY windy day! by gilbertwood
Photo 2794

A VERY windy day!

Thankyou everyone for making me feel so welcome here on 365 although I don't post very often. It just goes to show what a fabulous site this is. I know a lot of you enjoy the brolly girl antics, so I thought I'd share one from last week. We haven't been together for about 6 months so finally we were all home and set out for a day lookng for canola fields. What we didn't count on was the strength of the wind all day! This is what we were up against at Mt Elephant. I couldn't join the girls as the wind was too strong for the tripod.
24th September 2023 24th Sep 23

Denise Wood

@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
765% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Babs ace
How lovely to see the brolly girls again. It does look rather windy, hope they didn't get blown away.
September 24th, 2023  
Diana ace
Fabulous shot of you ladies blowing in the wind.
September 24th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise