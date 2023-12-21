Sign up
Previous
Photo 2803
We wish you a merry Christmas - "the Wood" trio
If you could only hear it!! These grandchildren performed some Christmas songs for my Christmas photo this year. It's becoming a tradition with this family now to create a different photo for Christmas each year.
21st December 2023
21st Dec 23
Denise Wood
@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
12th November 2023 5:09pm
Tags
christmas
,
music
,
grandchildren
