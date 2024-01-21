Previous
Brolly girls start to 2024 by gilbertwood
Brolly girls start to 2024

We spent the day having lunch at a local winery for our first brolly girl photo. Sadly one was unable to come at the last minute, otherwise we would have had our five which doesn't happen often!
Denise Wood

@gilbertwood

Louise & Ken ace
You all are becoming another of 365's favourite Aussie icons!
January 21st, 2024  
Wylie ace
Glad to see the brolly girls return!
January 21st, 2024  
Denise Wood
@Weezilou Ha ha!!!!!!
January 21st, 2024  
Brian ace
Go girls! 🦘
January 21st, 2024  
