Previous
Photo 2810
Brolly girls start to 2024
We spent the day having lunch at a local winery for our first brolly girl photo. Sadly one was unable to come at the last minute, otherwise we would have had our five which doesn't happen often!
21st January 2024
21st Jan 24
4
3
Denise Wood
@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
2810
photos
142
followers
85
following
769% complete
2810
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
17th January 2024 4:19pm
Public
Flashback
Tags
umbrella
,
winery
,
brolly-girls
Louise & Ken
ace
You all are becoming another of 365's favourite Aussie icons!
January 21st, 2024
Wylie
ace
Glad to see the brolly girls return!
January 21st, 2024
Denise Wood
@Weezilou
Ha ha!!!!!!
January 21st, 2024
Brian
ace
Go girls! 🦘
January 21st, 2024
