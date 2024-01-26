Previous
By the light of the silvery moon by gilbertwood
Photo 2812

By the light of the silvery moon

Luckily I went looking for the moon the night before it was full - on the full night it was covered in cloud!
26th January 2024 26th Jan 24

Denise Wood

@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
770% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Wonderful capture...love the moon
January 26th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So beautiful !
January 26th, 2024  
Babs ace
Lovely night scene.
January 26th, 2024  
Brian ace
Lovely
January 26th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise