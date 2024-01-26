Sign up
Photo 2812
By the light of the silvery moon
Luckily I went looking for the moon the night before it was full - on the full night it was covered in cloud!
26th January 2024
26th Jan 24
Denise Wood
@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
6
4
2
365
Canon EOS 80D
24th January 2024 9:36pm
bridge
moon
reflection
river
gloria jones
ace
Wonderful capture...love the moon
January 26th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So beautiful !
January 26th, 2024
Babs
ace
Lovely night scene.
January 26th, 2024
Brian
ace
Lovely
January 26th, 2024
