Previous
Balancing act by gilbertwood
Photo 2813

Balancing act

Caught the sun balancing on the ocean as it set while the bird balanced on the rocks in front of me.
4th February 2024 4th Feb 24

Denise Wood

@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
770% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Skip Tribby - ​🖖 ace
Spectacular, Denise!
February 3rd, 2024  
Linda Godwin
Fabulous setting!
February 3rd, 2024  
Chrissie
Gorgeous
February 3rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise