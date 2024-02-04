Sign up
Photo 2813
Balancing act
Caught the sun balancing on the ocean as it set while the bird balanced on the rocks in front of me.
4th February 2024
4th Feb 24
Denise Wood
@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
2nd February 2024 8:57pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunset
,
bird
,
ocean
Skip Tribby - 🖖
ace
Spectacular, Denise!
February 3rd, 2024
Linda Godwin
Fabulous setting!
February 3rd, 2024
Chrissie
Gorgeous
February 3rd, 2024
