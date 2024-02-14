Previous
Mighty Murray Music Men by gilbertwood
Mighty Murray Music Men

I've just returned from Mildura on the Murray River where we cruised on a houseboat for a friend's birthday. These men (including my brother-in-law) provided the entertainment - all but one are over 70 and play for enjoyment.
