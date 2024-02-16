Previous
A "spoonful" of medicine by gilbertwood
A "spoonful" of medicine

I was delighted to find these spoonbills all together on Wednesday. Rarely see so many together - usually just one or two.
16th February 2024 16th Feb 24

Denise Wood

@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a great capture of the gathering - the water must have been good !!
February 16th, 2024  
Brian ace
Great capture of the colony.
February 16th, 2024  
