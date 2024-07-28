Sign up
Photo 2855
Celebrating the Olympics in France - Aussie style
The brolly girls were finally together yesterday to celebrate the opening of the Olympics. When you look carefully you will find many Aussie and French items :) We had fun and drank champagne!
28th July 2024
28th Jul 24
Denise Wood
@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
27th July 2024 4:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
france
,
australia
,
umbrella
,
olympics
,
brolly-girls
Mallory
ace
How fun! Love this image!
July 28th, 2024
Christina
ace
Doing it in style! Have fun :)
July 28th, 2024
