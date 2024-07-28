Previous
Celebrating the Olympics in France - Aussie style by gilbertwood
Celebrating the Olympics in France - Aussie style

The brolly girls were finally together yesterday to celebrate the opening of the Olympics. When you look carefully you will find many Aussie and French items :) We had fun and drank champagne!
28th July 2024 28th Jul 24

Denise Wood

@gilbertwood
Mallory ace
How fun! Love this image!
July 28th, 2024  
Christina ace
Doing it in style! Have fun :)
July 28th, 2024  
