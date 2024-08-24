Sign up
Previous
Photo 2858
Who's looking at who?
I was happy with this encounter with an osprey while on holidays on the Sunshine Coast. Sorry I've been missing in action for awhile but there's a lot going on plus a holiday too.
24th August 2024
24th Aug 24
3
2
Denise Wood
@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
2858
photos
138
followers
79
following
783% complete
View this month »
2851
2852
2853
2854
2855
2856
2857
2858
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
10th August 2024 1:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
holiday
,
osprey
Junan Heath
ace
Super cute capture!
August 23rd, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Super capture!
August 24th, 2024
Kartia
ace
Stunning birds, what a privilege
August 24th, 2024
