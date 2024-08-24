Previous
Who's looking at who? by gilbertwood
Who's looking at who?

I was happy with this encounter with an osprey while on holidays on the Sunshine Coast. Sorry I've been missing in action for awhile but there's a lot going on plus a holiday too.
24th August 2024 24th Aug 24

Junan Heath ace
Super cute capture!
August 23rd, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Super capture!
August 24th, 2024  
Kartia ace
Stunning birds, what a privilege
August 24th, 2024  
