Photo 2857
Nest building
Hopefully a sign that spring will be here soon with this magpie gathering duck feathers for a nest.
4th August 2024
4th Aug 24
Denise Wood
@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
2nd August 2024 12:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
nest
,
magpie
