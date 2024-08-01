Previous
A frosty morning by gilbertwood
Photo 2856

A frosty morning

We woke to 0 degrees, celcius this morning, which is quite rare for us on the coast in Australia. I had to go for a little explore!
1st August 2024 1st Aug 24

Denise Wood

@gilbertwood
gloria jones ace
Wonderful capture, light, composition
August 1st, 2024  
Diana ace
It is almost as cold here but not half as beautiful! Stunning capture of this rural scene, the light and tones are awesome!
August 1st, 2024  
