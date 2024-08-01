Sign up
Previous
Photo 2856
A frosty morning
We woke to 0 degrees, celcius this morning, which is quite rare for us on the coast in Australia. I had to go for a little explore!
1st August 2024
1st Aug 24
2
2
Denise Wood
@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
2856
photos
138
followers
79
following
2849
2850
2851
2852
2853
2854
2855
2856
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
1st August 2024 9:02am
Tags
australia
,
sunrise
,
farm
,
frost
gloria jones
ace
Wonderful capture, light, composition
August 1st, 2024
Diana
ace
It is almost as cold here but not half as beautiful! Stunning capture of this rural scene, the light and tones are awesome!
August 1st, 2024
