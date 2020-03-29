Previous
Next
Stay At Home Day 6 by gillian1912
Photo 1340

Stay At Home Day 6

I decided to start on a jigsaw puzzle. Why is it that there’s always a couple of “edge” pieces missing? They will turn up eventually.
29th March 2020 29th Mar 20

Gillian Brown

ace
@gillian1912
Recently retired, I am enjoying doing things I didn't previously find time for. Getting out and about to places of interest and loving life! I...
367% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise