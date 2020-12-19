Sign up
Photo 1413
Nautical Rug
I’ve finished the latch hook rug kit. Just need to bind the back now. Destined for our caravan at the coast when we can go there again.
19th December 2020
19th Dec 20
0
0
Gillian Brown
@gillian1912
Recently retired, I am enjoying doing things I didn't previously find time for. Getting out and about to places of interest and loving life! I...
Tags
rug
