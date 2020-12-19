Previous
Nautical Rug by gillian1912
Photo 1413

Nautical Rug

I’ve finished the latch hook rug kit. Just need to bind the back now. Destined for our caravan at the coast when we can go there again.
19th December 2020

Gillian Brown

@gillian1912

