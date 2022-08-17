Previous
Where Is Mine? by gillian1912
Photo 1554

Where Is Mine?

I like tuna too. Where’s mine?
17th August 2022 17th Aug 22

Gillian Brown

@gillian1912
Recently retired, I am enjoying doing things I didn't previously find time for. Getting out and about to places of interest and loving life! I...
JackieR ace
Oh that's sooo funny
August 26th, 2022  
