Photo 1558
Jasper
Neighbours at our static caravan often ask us if Jasper likes being here. 🤔
30th August 2022
30th Aug 22
Gillian Brown
@gillian1912
Recently retired, I am enjoying doing things I didn't previously find time for. Getting out and about to places of interest and loving life!
Tags
cat
,
jasper
Michelle
I would say he does!
August 30th, 2022
