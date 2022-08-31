Previous
Crusty Rolls by gillian1912
Photo 1559

Crusty Rolls

Preparing lunch. We do like these packs of partly baked rolls which keep in the cupboard for a while. Always handy to pop them in the oven for 10 minutes to bake. I took this shot while they were cooling down. Today’s filling was tuna.
31st August 2022 31st Aug 22

Gillian Brown

@gillian1912
Recently retired, I am enjoying doing things I didn't previously find time for. Getting out and about to places of interest and loving life! I...
