Previous
Next
Passport by gillian1912
Photo 1560

Passport

I got a new passport. Unfortunately, not because I am planning a holiday anywhere exotic.

I’ve been trying to sort out my late mother’s estate. I went to see my solicitor regarding probate. She asked for photo identification. My passport expired in 2019 and my driving licence is the old, paper type. I showed her my bus pass. They now use an online identity check system which will only accept a valid passport or photo card driving licence. There must be lots of people who don’t drive and haven’t got a current passport! It was a ridiculous system anyway. The first instruction was to take a selfie on your phone but to remove your glasses. When I removed my glasses, I couldn’t read the instructions on the screen! I failed the online ID system anyway as I had no current passport or photocard licence. My solicitor says they have only recently started using this system and she could foresee problems as many of their clients are elderly and don’t have a smartphone.



1st September 2022 1st Sep 22

Gillian Brown

@gillian1912
Recently retired, I am enjoying doing things I didn't previously find time for. Getting out and about to places of interest and loving life! I...
427% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

JackieR ace
Oh Gillian you don't need all this hassle on top of the loss of your mum. It's not fair at all.
September 1st, 2022  
CC Folk ace
Oh boy...the same thing happened to me during the pandemic. The DMV's were closed so I couldn't get our new Real ID and I didn't want to pay to renew my drivers license that would still need to be replaced. My passport also expired so I had no current photo ID for a few business transactions. I had to bring two friends who could vouch for who I was. What a pain. In the USA, you can also apply for an ID card if you do not need a drivers license.
September 1st, 2022  
Carole Sandford ace
As with lots of things these days, no thought for the 1000s that won’t be able to do this! I did laugh at your narrative, but only because in part I could relate & just the ridiculousness off it!
September 1st, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise