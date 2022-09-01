Passport

I got a new passport. Unfortunately, not because I am planning a holiday anywhere exotic.



I’ve been trying to sort out my late mother’s estate. I went to see my solicitor regarding probate. She asked for photo identification. My passport expired in 2019 and my driving licence is the old, paper type. I showed her my bus pass. They now use an online identity check system which will only accept a valid passport or photo card driving licence. There must be lots of people who don’t drive and haven’t got a current passport! It was a ridiculous system anyway. The first instruction was to take a selfie on your phone but to remove your glasses. When I removed my glasses, I couldn’t read the instructions on the screen! I failed the online ID system anyway as I had no current passport or photocard licence. My solicitor says they have only recently started using this system and she could foresee problems as many of their clients are elderly and don’t have a smartphone.







