Just Chillin’ by gillian1912
Photo 1573

Just Chillin’

Our current house guest Claude certainly seems to have made himself at home.

He often lies in peculiar places (like most cats). As he is deaf we can just step over him or walk around him carefully without his waking.

When he does wake up he tends to open his eyes and look around with a “where am I?” look on his face.
Gillian Brown

@gillian1912
Gillian Brown
