Grooming Time

Our daughter’s cat Claude just adores being brushed and he loves this little brush which is actually a small clothes brush which belonged to my late mother.



When daughter Rachel comes to collect her cat next week I must remember to give her the brush to take home with her.



Cats are so different. Claude loves being brushed. Our own cat Jasper is not so keen. But Jasper likes having his ears stroked and enjoys sitting on my lap. Claude doesn’t like his ears being touched and isn’t one for laps. He will sit close to you but never on your lap.