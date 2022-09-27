Duck Family

We have a static caravan on a private site near the beach. This year we have been visited by a family of ducks. One mother and ten babies - two of them yellow, the rest brown. Sadly, we have slowly watched the number of babies decrease and wonder what happened to them.



A couple of weeks ago I read a post on Facebook where a man from our caravan site said he had seen strangers (not caravan owners from our site) walking through with a dog. The dog wasn’t on a lead and chased after the duck family, following them underneath a caravan. It killed at least two of the ducklings.



Now the mother duck just has 2 babies left, as in the photo. The surviving yellow one seems to be doing well. The brown one sitting at the back of the picture has one damaged leg (presumably one of those injured in the dog attack) but he can hop along at quite some speed.



It’s a hard life for a duck.