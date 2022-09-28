Previous
Pensthorpe by gillian1912
Photo 1582

Pensthorpe

We went for a walk at Pensthorpe wildlife park. Rain was forecast so we dressed accordingly but we were lucky that it stayed dry. Over 12000 steps today.
28th September 2022 28th Sep 22

Gillian Brown

