Previous
Next
Shipwreck by gillian1912
Photo 1586

Shipwreck

Our walk today was along the beach at Hunstanton while the tide was out.
This is what remains of the Sheraton which ran aground there in 1947.
2nd October 2022 2nd Oct 22

Gillian Brown

@gillian1912
Recently retired, I am enjoying doing things I didn't previously find time for. Getting out and about to places of interest and loving life! I...
434% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise