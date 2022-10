Tyre Pros

I walked to the post office to post a card & birthday present to my pen pal Pauline who now lives in Lancashire. Pauline will be 70 this month and we’ve been writing to each other since we were 9 years old.



We have met 3 times over the years.



Just took a shot of the tyre fitters I walked past on my way home from posting the package. I have visited the tyre fitters on numerous occasions for new tyres but never been in the gym next door to it.