The German Shop

A new Lidl supermarket is being built about 10 minutes’ walk from my house. Due to open in January I believe. Looking forward to it. Like many places, our small town has expanded in recent years. Lots of new houses and few facilities.



We currently only have one small Tesco store. Permission was granted for a number of new houses and the Lidl shop. The houses started being built but Lidl was postponed as Tesco kept objecting to it. Finally, Lidl is being built.



I’ve given this photo the title of The German Shop as that was what my late mother always called Lidl. When the firm first came to the UK, my parents would go to the one near them. I think Mum struggled with the pronounciation of the name and always called it the German Shop.